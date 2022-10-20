The 34.5-metre vessel will be completed by 2025. Photo / Supplied

Q-West Boat Builders' new vessel will be the first of its kind in New Zealand.

The Whanganui company will make a 34.5-metre electric-hybrid ferry for Auckland Transport (AT), with capacity for up to 300 passengers and 28 bikes.

Q-West chief executive Colin Mitchell said it was an in-depth project.

"We have already built three 34-metres [boats] for Fullers so we know really well what it takes to build vessels of this size in this country, with the resources we have."

Auckland ferry provider Fullers360 is a partner in the build, providing design expertise and investment into research and development of green ferry technology.

The ferry will feature an electric-hybrid propulsion control system made by Christchurch-based HamiltonJet, which allows it to operate at higher speeds with enhanced manoeuvrability while using less energy and delivering greater operational resilience.

"We worked closely with HamiltonJet, which was developing their product around electric boats, and we built a test boat with them to gain knowledge on what it takes to do a project like this," Mitchell said.

"Now, we can scale up what we learned there to build this boat."

Former Wellington-based pleasure vessel Aria, built by Q-West in 2007, was bought by HamiltonJet and reconfigured as a hybrid vessel In Whanganui, featuring a traditional diesel engine and an electric propulsion system.

Mitchell said Q-West's workforce would increase as a result of the new build.

"There are similar roles to what we already have, with the addition of more engineering/electricians.

"We are also skilling people up with additional training to provide the skill base necessary to do this work."

Q-West and HamiltonJet reconfigured "test boat" Aria as a hybrid vessel. Photo / Bevan Conley

AT's group manager for metro services Darek Koper said New Zealand had always been a world leader in the marine industry.

"We are now punching above our weight with the latest developments in hybrid and electric vessels.

"When it comes to climate, it's a long and arduous journey to reduce transport emissions to a level that we can live with for generations to come.

"Ferries play an important role in offering an efficient, alternative way to travel which builds resilience into the wider transport network."

The ferry was designed by marine designer Incat Crowther.

The build cost will be $17.5 million.

"We've done five vessels with them [Incat Crowther] over the last 20 years, so we know them and their designs really well," Mitchell said.

"What's happening at the moment is the vessel is getting cut in Hamilton. It comes down in components and then we start assembling."

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

Q-West had a number of other projects on the go, Mitchell said.

A new vessel for the Tauranga Coastguard would be delivered at the end of 2024.

"We're also working on some patrol vessels for overseas that will start mid-next year.

"It's really good for Whanganui because it ensures that we've got the work to continue when we move to our new facility.

"We are still heavily involved in all the other industries as well, like aquaculture and pilot boats, to keep the workflow going through the years."

The company is a partner in Te Pūwaha, Whanganui's port revitalisation project.

It will eventually relocate to new purpose-built premises which will include a 330-tonne vessel hoist.