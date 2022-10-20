Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's Q-West boat builders begin work on electric hybrid ferry

Mike Tweed
By
3 mins to read
The 34.5-metre vessel will be completed by 2025. Photo / Supplied

The 34.5-metre vessel will be completed by 2025. Photo / Supplied

Q-West Boat Builders' new vessel will be the first of its kind in New Zealand.

The Whanganui company will make a 34.5-metre electric-hybrid ferry for Auckland Transport (AT), with capacity for up to 300 passengers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle