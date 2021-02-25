Whanganui's Orange Cafe raises $1100 for the Moana family

George Moana, 33, is making the most of the time he has left with his wife Nicole and his three children Jade (middle), Ezekiel and Willow. Photo / Supplied

The Orange Cafe in central Whanganui has raised more than $1000 for a local family.

The cafe, owned by Vik Handa, donated $1 for every item sold on Wednesday, as well as any donations or tips given to them, to George Moana and his young family.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in December. He and wife Nicole have three children, aged 11, 4 and 1.

A Givealittle page set up in December has since raised $47,864 for the family.

Nicole Moana said the community support has been incredible over the past three months and thanked The Orange for its efforts.

"It's amazing that people have donated money as well. We went in to say hi to the team yesterday and saw quite a few people we knew, and had lots of family and friends stop in for coffees and meals all day.

"It's overwhelming really - we are definitely feeling the love and support from our beautiful community. We really just want to say a special thank you to Vik, he has a good heart and has set a great example for others in the community to follow."

Handa said it was great to see so many locals come through and support a worthy cause.

"We sold around 600 items and we had a bunch of donations. It's a good effort. Many people came down, we had a lot of big groups come through at night. We had big coffee orders in the morning, you can see the community love for the Moanas and how they support everyone."

Nicole Moana said one day the family will be in a position to support others.

"All the support we've been given has been so humbling and we will give back," she said.

Handa said he hoped to do more fundraisers for people in the future as an appreciation for the community.

"If there are people who need help in the community, we will try to help where we can."