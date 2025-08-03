The Tide, introduced in 2023, had “reversed years of patronage decline”.
“Our current network is not fit for purpose and does not meet the needs of our community.
“The Tide has shown us that with 20-minute frequency, and more services through the weekend, people aren’t having to plan their day around when a bus comes.
“They can turn up and know it will be coming within the next 10 or 15 minutes.”
The regional council signed off an additional $400,000 for Whanganui’s bus network as part of its 2025/26 annual plan.
That was despite NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi refusing to provide match funding.
Horizons’ average rates increase for Whanganui was 12.8% for 2025/26.
Regional council transport manager Mark Read said urban Whanganui ratepayers would pay $3.80 per $100,000 of capital value for public transport in the current financial year.
“So, a $500,000 property would be around $20 per year,” he said.
Of the 320 submissions to Horizons’ annual plan, 89% favoured more investment in the network.
Thornby said the new configuration featured two high-frequency routes and three hourly services, and buses would run seven days per week.
Her report to the district council said “targeted” public consultation would run from August 11 until September 9.
“There will be an online tool where they can search their street or their address, to see where their nearest bus stop will be,” she told the committee.
“And, a list of ones that will be removed and new installs.”
Implementation of the network was planned for April next year, she said.
