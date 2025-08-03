Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui’s new urban bus network to begin in April 2026

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The Tide is Whanganui's only high-frequency service. Photo / NZME

The Tide is Whanganui's only high-frequency service. Photo / NZME

Whanganui’s new public bus network is set to start in April, with a focus on frequency and a seven-day-a-week operation.

The district has one high-frequency route, Te Ngaru The Tide, running every 20 minutes, with the rest running every one or two hours.

There are currently no buses on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save