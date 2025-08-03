The Tide is Whanganui's only high-frequency service. Photo / NZME

Whanganui’s new urban bus network to begin in April 2026

Whanganui’s new public bus network is set to start in April, with a focus on frequency and a seven-day-a-week operation.

The district has one high-frequency route, Te Ngaru The Tide, running every 20 minutes, with the rest running every one or two hours.

There are currently no buses on Sundays.

On July 31, Horizons Regional Council senior transport planner Jayme Thornby told Whanganui District Council’s operations and performance committee the city’s current network began in 2019, and was “based off a coverage system”.

“This meant it went down a large range of streets, and while it was convenient to have a bus route close to your home, this means it takes a long time to get where we’re going,” she said.