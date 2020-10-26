Whanganui's Mable: Operations committee formed by tram volunteers

An operations committee has been formed around Whanganui's No 12 tram, Mable. Photo / Paul Brooks

Whanganui's tram volunteers have formed an operations committee to assist in better operating the facility. The committee comprises Bruce Kelly, Jim Ennis, Ken Whisker, Pat Seconi and Joanne Chyrton, all trained as tram drivers, conductors and shed operators.

Whanganui Tramways Trust chairman, Kritzo Venter, in thanking the volunteers, described this sort of initiative and support as gratifying. He was appreciative of the group's hard work and dedication towards keeping a historic Whanganui icon operating.

Kritzo reported to the trust's annual meeting last week that the past year had been one of consolidation. Whanganui's Val Bartrum and Penny Robinson have been appointed to the trust, bringing the numbers up to five. Val is also secretary/treasurer, while Penny will focus on marketing and communications.

He advised that the trust was in the process of re-establishing a supporters' group.

"This will be separate from the trust and the operations committee," Kritzo says, adding that he hoped this increase awareness of the tramway and engage in related activities.

"Tram volunteers currently provide regular Sunday afternoon runs (1pm-3pm) from the Tram Shed on Taupo Quay to the Waimarie River Boat centre and back, as well as ensuring the tram makes an appearance and does extra runs on vintage and special occasions, and by arrangement. They also ensure the tram is maintained properly, work with the authorities to ensure it is being operated safely, and provide visitors and locals with insights into early 20th century transport."

Kritzo says that he envisaged a reinvigoration of the plans to extend the track, beginning with discussions with the Whanganui District Council for inclusion in long-term plans.

"The 2015 flood put us back by about two years. Having overcome the difficulties that arose due to the water and silt flowing into the shed, we are now ready to take the next steps. Like all good things, it will take time, but we are hopeful that we can find suitable funding for the various, as yet unconfirmed, tram-related projects that we can see will benefit the city."