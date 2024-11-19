Whanganui’s “deluxe” Let’s Go cycle programme will be stripped back following a major funding shortfall.
Currently in its seventh year, Let’s Go works to integrate cycling into schools and provides training and activities for people of all ages. Funding of $1.9 million – split 62/38 between New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Whanganui District Council – was requested for the programme for 2024 to 2027.
However, NZTA is only providing $218,860. The council’s share brings the total to $353,000 for the next three years. Let’s Go Funding for 2021 to 2024 was $1.1m.
Council transport manager Mark Allingham told councillors he had talked with other local authorities around the country about how they were dealing with similar funding cuts.
“Currently, we are delivering to all age groups and different skill levels, as well as cycle advocacy and the road safety component,” he said. “In Bay of Plenty, they are concentrating more on younger children and other areas are trying to do a smaller, mix-and-match programme across all the schools.”