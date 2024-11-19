Co-ordinator Greg Fromont said Let’s Go had grown from a small operation with a $30,000 budget to “a deluxe programme”.

“There has been huge buy-in across the community, from new entrants to 85-year-olds,” he said. “At the moment, there are even schools locally taking kids for activities or events, like going to the [Sarjeant] art gallery, on bikes.”

There had been “a huge drop-off” at some schools in the number of parents transporting children in cars.

“Overall, Let’s Go is a hugely popular council brand now,” Fromont said.

For the 2023/24 financial year, 23 schools and 3054 students participated in the programme.

Ninety-two teachers received teacher training.

A report from Allingham to the council’s operations and performance committee said teachers often took coaching tips back into their classes and Let’s Go had helped with students’ self-esteem and confidence. Councillors will discuss the future of the programme at a workshop later this month.

Council property and open spaces general manager Sarah O’Hagan said officers would look at what had been achieved through the current programme, what elements it would like to take forward and how it would be delivered.

“The funding changes are in line with the current Government policy statement on transport,” she said. “Local authorities across New Zealand are in the same situation and are looking at how similar programmes will be delivered.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.