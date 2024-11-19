Advertisement
Whanganui’s Let’s Go cycle programme to be stripped back after funding slashed

Mike Tweed
By
Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read
Mark Allingham says the programme currently delivers to all age groups.

Whanganui’s “deluxe” Let’s Go cycle programme will be stripped back following a major funding shortfall.

Currently in its seventh year, Let’s Go works to integrate cycling into schools and provides training and activities for people of all ages. Funding of $1.9 million – split 62/38 between New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Whanganui District Council – was requested for the programme for 2024 to 2027.

However, NZTA is only providing $218,860. The council’s share brings the total to $353,000 for the next three years. Let’s Go Funding for 2021 to 2024 was $1.1m.

Council transport manager Mark Allingham told councillors he had talked with other local authorities around the country about how they were dealing with similar funding cuts.

“Currently, we are delivering to all age groups and different skill levels, as well as cycle advocacy and the road safety component,” he said. “In Bay of Plenty, they are concentrating more on younger children and other areas are trying to do a smaller, mix-and-match programme across all the schools.”

Co-ordinator Greg Fromont said Let’s Go had grown from a small operation with a $30,000 budget to “a deluxe programme”.

“There has been huge buy-in across the community, from new entrants to 85-year-olds,” he said. “At the moment, there are even schools locally taking kids for activities or events, like going to the [Sarjeant] art gallery, on bikes.”

There had been “a huge drop-off” at some schools in the number of parents transporting children in cars.

“Overall, Let’s Go is a hugely popular council brand now,” Fromont said.

For the 2023/24 financial year, 23 schools and 3054 students participated in the programme.

Ninety-two teachers received teacher training.

A report from Allingham to the council’s operations and performance committee said teachers often took coaching tips back into their classes and Let’s Go had helped with students’ self-esteem and confidence. Councillors will discuss the future of the programme at a workshop later this month.

Council property and open spaces general manager Sarah O’Hagan said officers would look at what had been achieved through the current programme, what elements it would like to take forward and how it would be delivered.

“The funding changes are in line with the current Government policy statement on transport,” she said. “Local authorities across New Zealand are in the same situation and are looking at how similar programmes will be delivered.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.

