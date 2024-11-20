The project is being led by Prestige Sports Surfaces' Rod Armstrong and is using a textured paint-like product that has sand granules to maximise grip.

Walford said the old surface was deemed unsafe.

“It had deteriorated, it had got really slippery - it’s well and truly overdue.”

Gedye, an active player, said she looked forward to regaining confidence in the court surface.

“For a non-contact sport [netball] can get rough, for us as adults especially, you’ve got to think about the fact you’ve got to go to work on Monday so you probably back off a little bit with the other surface.

“This has been a long time coming and I’m excited to see the courts go down and have people playing on it.”

Deteriorating and slippery: Two reasons behind the decision to refine and resurface the courts. PHOTO/NZME

Walford and Gedye are looking forward to unveiling the new courts on December 1 by hosting a juniors session, special guest netball game and afternoon tea.

“It’s an opportunity for the public to have a look and run-around,” Walford said.

Gedye and Walford are hoping the new courts will encourage more people to take part in the sport while also giving existing players more confidence.

“Hopefully it will entice more people to play but more importantly it will create more enjoyment of the game,” Walford said.

“As a coach you want your players to have confidence that they can go out there and play their game and not have to think about the surface they are playing on,” Gedye added.

Netball Whanganui registrations for the upcoming season open in April 2025.