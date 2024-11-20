Resurfaced netball courts at Whanganui’s Laird Park will be unveiled next month.
It’s the first revamp of the courts since 2008, and similarly to the Cook’s Gardens track resurfacing, the execution is weather-dependent.
“Being in a typical spring, we’ve had cold, we’ve had rain and the surface needs to be warm and dry for the product to cure but we were expecting it and it was why we opted to do it at this time of the year,” Netball Whanganui’s centre manager, Robyn Walford, said.
The project started in late September and it is hoped the finished courts will be unveiled on December 1, with the Downer NZ Masters Games in February the venue’s next major event.
The plans for the resurfacing has been about four years in the making, president of Netball Whanganui and life member Mandy Gedye said.