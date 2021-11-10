Whanganui's Kowhai Park flying fox reinstalled after safety concerns

Phoenix Randell (5) was one of the first to take the new flying fox for a spin last Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Phoenix Randell (5) was one of the first to take the new flying fox for a spin last Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The long-dormant Kowhai Park flying fox has been resurrected.

It had been out of action since October, when it was removed by the Whanganui District Council because of safety concerns.

Council property operations manager Sandy Woodhead said the flying fox had now been brought up to current safety standards.

"The safety zone has been widened and improvements have been made to the launch zone.

"Our plan is for the flying fox to be around for the long term."

In July, the council confirmed it had finalised plans for a new flying fox, including removing the existing wooden platform and replacing it with a raised turf platform.

The following month a few lucky punters were the first to try it out, after the seat was "installed in error".

It was swiftly removed and barriers were installed to protect flooded sections of the site.

Now with grass around the area fully grown the flying fox is back in business for summer.