Whanganui's Jacob McGregor finalist in Te Hāpai Hāpori Spirit of Service Awards

Jacob McGregor is one of five Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Rangatahi o te Tau Young Leader of the Year finalists. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Jacob McGregor is one of five Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Rangatahi o te Tau Young Leader of the Year finalists. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Whanganui-raised Jacob McGregor is a finalist in the young leader category of this year's Te Hāpai Hāpori Spirit of Service Awards.

The annual awards, organised by Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission, celebrate outstanding public services and initiatives that make a difference for New Zealanders.

McGregor (Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Raukawa, Te Whānau a Apanui) was nominated for his work as principal engagement adviser for Manatū Hauora Ministry of Health and is one of five Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Rangatahi o te Tau Young Leader of the Year finalists.

McGregor's citation says: "In both his personal and working lives, Jacob demonstrates a commitment to strengthening te reo and tikanga Māori, supporting Māori communities to ensure their needs are met, and supporting the Crown to deliver its obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Jacob's leadership during Covid-19 resulted in Ministry of Health's most successful communication campaign targeted towards Māori and youth audiences."

McGregor has held leadership roles from an early age, including in church youth groups, Whanganui's Faith City Church, Whanganui High School, Victoria University and Te Puni Kokiri Ministry of Māori Development.

His parents are Patrick and Karina McGregor, and his closest iwi affiliation in the Whanganui region is to Ngā Rauru's Kaipo Marae at Waitotara Village.

A total of 82 entries for five award categories were received from across the public sector, highlighting the outstanding work of individuals, agencies, organisations and joint initiatives with iwi and communities. Of those entries, 21 finalists have been selected.

Deputy Commissioner Integrity, Ethics and Standards Catherine Williams said this year's entries were impressive and diverse, from around the motu.

Entries ranged from small business Covid-19 recovery initiatives to innovative ways of learning, from transformational workforce strategies to collaborative regional governance approaches for employment and from the arts sector to the justice sector.

"Without exception, the young leader entries are impressive and describe public servants who bring their dedication and professionalism not only to their workplace, but also to their communities," Williams said.

The judging fortnight takes place from July 26 to August 6. The winners will be announced on Thursday, September 16.