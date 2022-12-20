Emmalyn, Dominic and McKayla Hoyle with some of their Little Sewers pouches. Photo / Bevan Conley

What started as a birthday present project has turned into a business for Whanganui’s Hoyle siblings - Little Sewers.

McKayla, 8, Emmalyn, 6, and Dominic, 4, have hand-made dozens of zipper pouches, which can now be found at the Whanganui River Markets and Silvesters Bags.

Family friend Claudine Kitson taught the kids how to sew at the start of this year.

McKayla said she started off by making a couple of skirts, followed by a pouch for mum Rebecca Hoyle’s birthday.

“Then I made a big, huge bag for Mother’s Day and a pouch for Dad’s birthday.

“We also made bags for a big competition [a school expo] and got first and two seconds.

“One person wanted to buy a zipper pouch, so we decided to make a stall.”

Mum Rebecca Hoyle said it took the trio around three hours to make four bags.

“For McKayla, she enjoys making special things for people.

“At the start of this term, Claudine approached me and asked if she could teach the kids a little bit about business.”

McKayla said it took five steps to form Little Sewers.

“We started with a business plan, then we needed money from the bank, which is Dad, then we make the product, market and sell.”

After a warm-up presale, the kids were down to the markets for their first day of business.

The pouches are made from linen, cotton, and specialty curtain fabric.

Her kids had picked up the art of sewing “amazingly fast”, Hoyle said.

The 4-year-old even knows how to thread up the machine. It takes a painfully long time, but he can do it.

“All three work together on each bag. McKayla will do most of the outside, Emmalyn will do the corners, then Dominic sews the corners together.”

Silvesters Bags’ Danielle Philp-Wright said Little Sewers products would be in the store this week.

“This was something that was very easy to say yes to.

“We love to be able to support some entrepreneurial kids who are learning about business and things like that. I think it’s fantastic.

“We had a little discussion about retail and wholesale and they were very eager to start. I said they had to have a business meeting with mum first.”

Philp-Wright said she was sure the zipper pouches would be a hit.

“I know the community loves to support efforts like this.”

Hoyle said there had been a positive reception for Little Sewers at the Whanganui River Markets.

“People probably thought it was my business and I had my kids around, but actually, this is all theirs.”

Little Sewers pouches can be found at Silvesters Bags at 137 Victoria Ave.

All going to plan, the siblings will be back at the Whanganui River Markets in January.