Fest of Cultural Unity this Saturday. Photo / Supplied



After missing 2021, Whanganui's beloved Fest of Cultural Unity is back on in Majestic Square this Saturday, October 29 to celebrate our multicultural community, tempt our taste buds and dazzle us with live entertainment.

The fest will run from 10am till 4pm and will feature all manner of delicious kai from across the globe — including Sri Lankan, Thai, Dutch, Chinese, South African, Mexican, Filipino, Māori and Pasifika. In total there will be more than 20 food carts representing a kaleidoscope of nations.

As well as top notch food, there's a spectacular array of live entertainment representing many cultures, including kapa haka, Brazilian samba, Cook Island hula, Egyptian belly dance, traditional Indian dance, and a Scottish Highland pipe band — to name just a few.

What's more, legendary local skiffle band Hot Potato will be making an appearance as well as Castlecliff-based roots reggae outfit Roots Provider — who will be playing the headline set at the fest this year.

The Fest of Cultural Unity is proudly presented by Born & Raised Pasifika, with support from Mainstreet Whanganui and a passionate group of committed volunteers.

The full schedule of performances is listed below. For more information, visit the Fest of Cultural Unity Facebook page.

10am — Official welcome (kaumātua Uncle John Maihi)

10.15am — Te Taikura o Te Awa Tupua Kapa Haka (kapa haka performance)

10.30am — Samba ao Vento (Brazilian Samba Bateria drumming band)

10.45am — Fulan Dafa Performance (Chinese Falun Dafa exercise demonstration)

11am — Hula On The Awa (Cook Island Dance by tamiriki with parents playing drums, guitar and ukulele).

11.15am — Indian Dance (Neeti Guatam performing a colourful Rajasthani dance)

11:25am — Whanganui Fijian Youth (Fijian cultural performance)

11:40am — Whanganui Highland Pipe Band (Highland pipes, drums and Scottish dancing)

12 noon — Whanganui Chinese Culture Group (Lion Dance and GuZheng and ErHu instrument performance)

12.15pm — Latin-American Community (Latin American cultural performance)

12.25pm — Born and Raised Pasifika (A fusion of Māori, Samoan and Fijian song and dance)

12.40pm — Shivam Dance Academy (fusion of traditional Indian dance with modern techniques)

12.50pm — Dance Whanganui (Youth Salsa couple Sophie and Tobias, first performance.)

1pm — Hot Potato (legendary Whanganui Skiffle band performing country and blues)

1.15pm — Dance Whanganui (Youth Salsa couple, Sophie and Tobias, second performance)

1.25pm — Chinese Cultural Centre performance (traditional Chinese stringed instrument)

1.35pm — New Plymouth Sri Lankan Dance Group (Performing traditional Kandyan dance)

1.45pm — Shivam Dance Academy (second performance)

1.55pm — Whanganui Wee Musicians (Performance of Twinkle Twinkle on violins)

2.10pm — Aziza Belly dance (Performing Three traditional Egyptian dances)

2.25pm — Hula Beatz (multi-cultural dance performance)

2.40pm — Roots Provider (local reggae band providing roots and dub)

3.45pm — Thanks and closing

Please note: the schedule may be subject to change.