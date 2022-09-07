The area near the Durie Hill tower and lookout is to be revamped. Photo / Bevan Conley

Covid-19 and illnesses have delayed progress on a project to revamp the Durie Hill lookout.

In 2021, the Whanganui District Council received a $100,000 donation from Mars Petcare to go towards an upgrade of the Blyth St lookout area on Durie Hill near the suburb's elevator.

An additional $80,000 was set aside in the council's Long-Term Plan to support the project.

Council had expected construction work to start on July 1 this year, but property operations manager Sandra Woodhead said there had been setbacks.

"This project has experienced delays due to Covid-19 and winter illnesses.

"Right now we're working through the tender stage to engage a designer, and that process will be completed this week. We're pleased to say the majority of the construction work is still on track to be completed by mid-2023."

She said once the design was developed with iwi and community input, a final concept with artist's impressions would be put to the public for feedback.

A concept plan, developed last year by WSP Landscape Architecture in conjunction with the council, said the design would be inspired by the area's heritage and it would be minimalistic.

"The vision is to deliver a higher amenity and unique landmark centred on themes associated with the site's heritage, lookout views and recreation," a statement in the Landscape Concept Design by WSP said.

"Adjacent to the elevator and steps, and connected to a garden space around the War Memorial Tower and heritage fence, are facilities that support rest and picnic-type activities for local residents, visitors, cyclists, dogs and others."

The Durie Hill lookout site in Blyth St is situated within the former Durie Garden suburb development which was originally planned in the 1920s, according to the council.