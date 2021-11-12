Whanganui's Anthonie Tonnon receives first nomination at Aotearoa Music Awards

Anthonie Tonnon and his band will be playing in Whanganui next March. Photo / Kristy Pearson and Daniel Blackball Alexander

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui musician Anthonie Tonnon has received his first nomination at the Aotearoa Music Awards.

He's up for Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa- Best Alternative Artist, alongside Wax Chattels and Na Noise.

The event is due to take place in December, but will be rescheduled to a date in early 2022 if Covid-19 restrictions prevent it from going ahead.

In a statement on Facebook, Tonnon thanked his label (Slow Boat Records), "our many contributors, and everyone who has bought the album".

Leave Love Out of This, his third full-length record, was released in July.

Its title track is in the running for this year's Apra Silver Scroll award, alongside Maisey Rika, Troy Kingi, Tipene Music and The Beths.

The winner will be announced in March next year.

As well as releasing a critically acclaimed album in 2021, Tonnon also had the honour of having an asteroid named after him courtesy of Otago Museum director, Dr Ian Griffin.

Tonnon and a full band were originally scheduled to play in Whanganui this month, but his show at the Opera House with Castlecliff Lights has now been pushed back to March 2, 2022.