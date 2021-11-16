Whanganui's 2022 Summer Programme balance of old and new

Getting photographed on the iconic Bridge to Nowhere is a must for those who make the effort to get there. Photo / supplied

People love to visit it and have even been married on it and now you can get there on the Whanganui Summer Programme in January.

It's the famous Bridge to Nowhere, the most-visited structure in the Whanganui National Park.

The bridge has been visited in the past on the WSP, but many years ago, trustee David Scoullar says. It will be a long day, but an exciting one, bussing to Pipiriki, followed by a 32km jet boat ride and a 3km bush walk to reach the landmark.

This is one of a number of new or recycled events on the WSP programme for 2022.

Another which David says should be a winner is the return of the Raurimu Spiral train ride.

This trip, celebrating the Main Trunk Line, begins with a bus ride to Taumarunui and historic Cherry Grove before going on the Northern Explorer and riding through the famous spiral to Ohakune.

"Bookings on the train are limited and close much earlier than others, on December 10," says David.

Other returnees on the programme, some from the distant past, are Kapiti Island, Pukaha Wildlife Centre/Mt Bruce, Remutaka Rail Trail, Ohakune Old Coach Rd, Lake Rotokare/Tawhiti Museum, Quaker Acres and the Heads Rd cemetery walk.

The WSP realises it must have new trips each year and David says that in 2022 they will be to historic Taihape, a Manawatū nature tour, Waverley Beach and new sights in Patea with the Patea Historical Society. Also new — and free — will be a family walk from the Aramoho cemetery to the new Upokongaro Bridge.

"We feel we have a well-balanced programme of old and new," David says.

He says it was a relief after the trust lost valuable members earlier in the year and wondered if it had a future.

"But new people have come on board and given us a valuable boost."

The programme, which includes three Tuesday evening talks and the usual participation by the Whanganui Regional Museum, is poised to be released and for bookings to open at the Whanganui i-SITE or online.