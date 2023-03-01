The Whanganui/Rangitīkei Clay Target Club has received a NZCT grant of $9000 for new target-throwing machines.

The Whanganui/Rangitīkei Clay Target Club is aiming high, with increasing demand leading to a grant of $9000 for new target-throwing machines.

The New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) funded the target-throwing machines to help meet the requirements of a range of shooters, including more top domestic shooters and international visitors who are participating in events at the club.

Treasurer Ken Pfeffer said for the club to host major competitions, more varied targets that could throw further were needed.

“Our club has become one of only two in the lower half of the North Island with grounds able to hold national and provincial sporting competitions.”

Pfeffer said clay target shooting had gained popularity and more women had become involved with the sport.

“It’s a sport for all ages and genders that not only requires great precision and self-discipline, but also offers an opportunity to meet like-minded people.”

The secondary school competitions allowed hundreds of younger shooters to become involved in the sport.

Pfeffer said there was a great sense of satisfaction that came from competing with firearms in a safe environment.

“Hitting some of the harder targets is like getting a hole-in-one in golf.”

The Whanganui Gun Club is more than 100 years old and is growing in strength.

It has been involved with the New Zealand Masters Games since its inception and is now kitted out to hold national and international sporting target events.