Cochlear implants are surgically implanted electronic devices that provide a sense of sound to individuals with severe to profound hearing loss.

Beamsley grew up in a mostly hearing environment, her parents and seven siblings could all hear.

When her parents learned one of their daughters was deaf they sent 4-year-old Beamsley to St Dominics, a deaf school in Palmerston North, where she would be taught to lip read.

“It has always been a challenge for us to all keep in touch and communicate with each other,” Beamsley said of her family.

When she was 12 years old she moved into mainstream school, Horowhenua College in Levin, which was a shock, she shared on Watch Us – a website with short life stories of deaf people in New Zealand.

“I thought I would be the same as everyone but no, I realised I’m deaf and they’re hearing ... I couldn’t talk. I didn’t know what to do. I felt so different. I wanted to go back to the deaf school.”

After Beamsley left school – staying at the college until she was 16 – she attended the Deaf Studies course in Wellington. There she learned New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL).

“I found out about identity and I found out who I am. I realised that’s me.”

Beamsley told the Chronicle she spent 28 years working at local rest home, Heritage Lifecare Whanganui. She worked her way up to a senior role but struggled to communicate effectively with her peers, suppliers and residents.

“Although I felt I was a valued employee, as a staff member being deaf can pose problems and misunderstanding from time to time,” she said.

“I knew a cochlear implant would be beneficial for me during my work environment to facilitate these roles more ably.”

Beamsley has taught NZSL to the Whanganui community for the past 28 years through the Whanganui Community Education Service. She also taught a group at Hearing Whanganui for a few years.

She said she enjoyed sharing sign language with a wide range of people in Whanganui, and enjoyed the enthusiasm people showed.

“I like meeting new people and see them develop an understanding of not only our sign language, but more about the deaf culture in general,“ Beamsley said.

“Deafness can occur in anyone’s family, and I get to meet so many different people, deaf and hearing.”

Shona Beamsley teaching a sign language class at Whanganui Hearing. Photo / NZME

Beamsley and her husband Colin, who is also deaf, have two hearing children and five hearing grandchildren – who are a huge part of Beamsley’s eagerness to receive a cochlear implant.

“I do spend a lot of time with them [grandchildren] and would really enjoy being able to participate more fully in their activities,” she said.

“It would also be useful if I could talk on the phone so they can contact me easily when needed.”

The Beamsleys are members of the Deaf Club in Palmerston North, which they regularly attend to socialise with people facing the same challenges.

Through the help of Hearing Whanganui, Thessa Curamen-La Madrid from Simply Hearing and the community, Beamsley has been able to finally receive her cochlear implant.

“While I was teaching sign language at Hearing Whanganui, they helped immensely with trying to get awareness out about my deafness and wanting to get a cochlear implant,” Beamsley said.

“Then I saw Thessa at Simply Hearing, who helped even further.

“Thank you for helping to make my dreams come true.”

Hearing Awareness Month aims to highlight hearing health and its impact on overall wellbeing. As part of the campaign, people are encouraged to book in for a hearing test at their nearest clinic.