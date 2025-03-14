Whanganui's Shona Beamsley will start her "new life" once she receives her cochlear implant. Photo / NZME
Whanganui stalwart Shona Beamsley is about to have her “dreams come true” when she receives a cochlear implant in Christchurch next week after a nine-year wait. She shared her journey with reporter Fin Ocheduszko Brown to celebrate Hearing Awareness Month.
Beamsley, who was born completely deaf in one ear and partially deaf in the other, says hearing her grandchildren say the words, ‘I love you, Nana’ will make the near decade-long wait worth it.
She is flying down to Christchurch on Wednesday to get her cochlear implant the following day.
“I know this will be a huge change for my life but it will be so much for the better,” Beamsley said.
“This will make such a big difference to my life, and I am looking forward to being able to hear what hearing people take for granted with noise around them.”
When she was 12 years old she moved into mainstream school, Horowhenua College in Levin, which was a shock, she shared on Watch Us – a website with short life stories of deaf people in New Zealand.
“I thought I would be the same as everyone but no, I realised I’m deaf and they’re hearing ... I couldn’t talk. I didn’t know what to do. I felt so different. I wanted to go back to the deaf school.”
After Beamsley left school – staying at the college until she was 16 – she attended the Deaf Studies course in Wellington. There she learned New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL).
“I found out about identity and I found out who I am. I realised that’s me.”
Beamsley told the Chronicle she spent 28 years working at local rest home, Heritage Lifecare Whanganui. She worked her way up to a senior role but struggled to communicate effectively with her peers, suppliers and residents.
“Although I felt I was a valued employee, as a staff member being deaf can pose problems and misunderstanding from time to time,” she said.
“I knew a cochlear implant would be beneficial for me during my work environment to facilitate these roles more ably.”
Beamsley has taught NZSL to the Whanganui community for the past 28 years through the Whanganui Community Education Service. She also taught a group at Hearing Whanganui for a few years.
She said she enjoyed sharing sign language with a wide range of people in Whanganui, and enjoyed the enthusiasm people showed.
“I like meeting new people and see them develop an understanding of not only our sign language, but more about the deaf culture in general,“ Beamsley said.