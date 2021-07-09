Whanganui Weekend: 5 things to do

SPORT

Who will make it to the big dance?

It's semi-final weekend in Whanganui club rugby with Waverley Harvesting Border taking on Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist at Dallison Park in Waverley, and Byford's Readimix Taihape coming up against Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau at Taihape Memorial Park for a spot in next weekend's premier final.

Kicks off for both games is 2.30pm on Saturday.

VOLUNTEER

The Castlecliff Coast Care and Whanganui District Council community planting day is on Sunday morning. Spend three hours planting Spinifex on the fore dune. Lunch is provided. Dress for the weather, jacket, hat and strong shoes, bring a spade. Meet at Morgan St carpark at 10.30am.

OUTDOORS

Westmere Walkway is an easy 5km loop which can be accessed from its northern entrance at Brunswick Road or from its southern end at Kelvin Street.

It is situated on farmland where you can expect to encounter cattle, uneven ground, mud and unfenced water. There are options for different walk lengths.

ALBUM

Have you checked out the debut album from Whanganui funk duo Something Zesty? Funk't Up is available on streaming services, and a video for new single Fishtank was released this month.

Something Zesty is comprised of Isaac Chamberlain (Machete Clan, Drxnes) and Andrew Condon.

WATCH

Sophie: A murder in West Cork is a hit Netflix series set in rural Ireland which follows a quest for justice.

The series investigates the 1996 death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French television producer who was killed outside her holiday home near Toormore.

The miniseries is available for streaming on Netflix.