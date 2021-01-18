Whanganui weather: Wind, rain and heat on the horizon for Whanganui this week

Whanganui weather is very much a mixed bag for the next week but the long weekend should be finer. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is looking at somewhat of a mixed bag in terms of weather this week, with forecasters predicting a relatively unstable start to the week leading to a mainly fine long weekend.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said this week was expected to start off somewhat unsettled, with a few showers as a front moves northwards.

"On Tuesday we're looking at some rain for a time which could be heavy with possible thunderstorms, but it will actually remain quite warm," Little said.

"But in the city, our station got to 27.2C on Sunday and it will still be quite pleasant temperatures for the next couple of days."

Little said by Wednesday a westerly would begin to make its way across the district, bringing somewhat lower temperatures and showers.

"Then we get a westerly pushing through on Wednesday which really drops the temperatures so you're looking at highs of 19C on Wednesday and Thursday with some showers too.

"But it does clear up by the end of the week and starts to get warmer again."

Little said the rain over the coming days was expected to be more mild closer to the coast.

"Parts of the region will see very little. Particularly more inland, you're looking at 30mm or so.

"For particularly coastal parts of Whanganui, it's looking like it will remain quite dry and places that are lucky will get about 10mm or so."

Heading into the long weekend, Little said there would be some unsettled weather but for the most part it's fairly stable.

"Saturday isn't looking too bad with some westerlies and a few showers perhaps later in the day. It looks like there will be a weak front go across late on Saturday or early on Sunday.

"That'll likely bring a few showers with it, but they should clear on Sunday. It moves off quite quickly and we return to northwesterlies with fine weather prevailing on Monday."

Saturday and Sunday are looking at a high of 22C and 23C respectively, with Monday expected to reach 24C.