Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

There will be clear skies over Whanganui this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui will be treated to clear, fine days this weekend but cool overnight temperatures are set to bring a chill.

Metservice meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the warm temperatures felt on Anzac Day wouldn’t last.

“It might be wise to bring an extra layer if you’re out and about this weekend in Whanganui.”

There will be periods of rain and wind in the second half of the day on Friday, which will bring a daytime high of 19C.

However, showers should clear overnight.

A low of 6C is expected overnight on Friday.

“If you’re out into the evening it might cool off a little quicker than you’d expect,” Corrigan said.

Wind will ease on Saturday and there will be clear skies and sunny weather, followed by an overnight low of 5C.

“Those overnight temperatures will continue to be in the lower single digits.”

Corrigan said at this time of year, the intensity of the sun was rapidly changing.

“The good news is the cooler evenings will ease off in the mornings, with daytime temperatures for the weekend sitting at about 18 or 19C.”

Sunday would bring fine weather with little wind, he said.

