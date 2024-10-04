Advertisement
Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

Olivia Reid
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Warm and wet weather to hit Whanganui this weekend. Photo / NZME

Whanganui can expect spring showers with summer temperatures this weekend with a high of 21C on Saturday and 19C on Sunday.

“That warm weather is coming with a risk of some wet weather as well,” MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

“If you’ve got any outdoor activities planned for the weekend, Saturday morning will be your best chanc

Showers are possible on Saturday afternoon.

“With the intensity of the showers some of them may be heavy enough to have some thunder and potentially even some hail,” Ferris said.

The wet weather will likely continue throughout Sunday.

“If you’re out braving the rain you might have to brave the wind as well,” Ferris warns with north-westerlies following the rain, picking up on Saturday afternoon and continuing Sunday.

“It’s not going to be overly strong but it might be noticeable if you’re out.”

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

