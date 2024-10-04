Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

Warm and wet weather to hit Whanganui this weekend. Photo / NZME

Whanganui can expect spring showers with summer temperatures this weekend with a high of 21C on Saturday and 19C on Sunday.

“That warm weather is coming with a risk of some wet weather as well,” MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

“If you’ve got any outdoor activities planned for the weekend, Saturday morning will be your best chanc

Showers are possible on Saturday afternoon.

“With the intensity of the showers some of them may be heavy enough to have some thunder and potentially even some hail,” Ferris said.