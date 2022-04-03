Whanganui can expect more foggy mornings until later in the week. Photo / Finn Williams

Whanganui can expect more foggy mornings until later in the week. Photo / Finn Williams

People in the Whanganui region can expect more foggy mornings until later this week.

MetService meteorologist Andrew Jones said the foggy, cloudy mornings and fine days Whanganui has had for the last few days were expected to continue until late Tuesday afternoon.

The fog was normal for this time of the year, Jones said.

"It is pretty typical for this time of year around the Whanganui River to get that fog in the morning."

However, later in the week, the current northwesterly flow is set to subside as a low-pressure front moves over the region.

The front will result in some scattered showers on Tuesday afternoon.

This will continue into Wednesday, with Jones expecting it to be the wettest day of the week as the wind turns from a northwesterly to a southerly.

Because of the rain and the cooler, drier southerly wind, Jones said it was less likely for fog to form for the rest of the week.

The rain is expected to begin to subside by Thursday, moving to scattered showers and the wind turning southwesterly.

With this change in the wind, Jones expected a high-pressure system to move over the region later on Thursday, leading to a fine Friday ahead of the weekend.