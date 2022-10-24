Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

MetService meteorologist John Law said Tuesday would be cloudy with a high of 19C. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui can expect a warm week with rain arriving before the weekend.

"A lot of the week's weather is coming in from the north and the west, which means protection from the hills in the north," MetService meteorologist John Law said.

He said Tuesday would be cloudy and breezy with southeasterly winds and a high of 19C.

"Tuesday night will get down to 9C, but it looks like it'll be the coolest night of the week.

"And as we head into Wednesday the northwesterly winds are back and day temperatures are expected to stay about 20C."

Law said Whanganui residents could expect a wet end of the week.

"It'll still be warm temperatures, reaching around 23C, but sadly the rain will come just in time for the weekend.

"It's definitely worth keeping an eye on the forecast as things can always change, but the wind direction means we'll generally have some warmer temperatures because of the wind direction after Tuesday."