Whanganui weather: What to expect for the first week of summer

Whanganui expected to endure pleasant weather in the first week of summer. Photo / NZME

Whanganui residents are likely to notice warmer nights throughout this first week of summer, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris predicts.

“It’s not looking like it is going to be scorching hot but it’s the overnight temperatures which look to hold in the mid to high teens,” he said.

“Maybe as they are going to bed or waking up, it will be warmer than what they have been used to.”

Temperatures in Whanganui look to hover around the mid-20C range; with Sunday expected to be the warmest at a high of 25C with a few showers.

Until Friday, temperatures of about 23-24C are expected to be assisted with northwesterly winds, which will bring a warm breeze.