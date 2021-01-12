Whanganui weather: Warm and dry days ahead

Whanganui temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees all the way up to Sunday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is set for some of the hottest days of the new year so far, as a high-pressure system continues to make its way across the country, bringing calm days and high temperatures.

According to MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris, Whanganui is set for a week of temperatures around the 25C mark, with very little wind and not a drop of rain expected until Sunday.

"It's going to be around 25C for the next wee while actually," Ferris told the Chronicle.

"What we're seeing over basically the entire country is a period of high pressure which is keeping the weather quite stagnant. Things aren't moving quickly, and we aren't seeing any rain events."

Ferris said the trends should remain fairly stable until the end of the weekend, where some rain might begin to show its face.

"Looking at the likes of Whanganui, it looks like there won't be much impact [from rain] until about Sunday.

"From Tuesday to Friday it looks like there will be light winds. People close to the coast might get that sea breeze, but people who are in any sort of sheltered area might not see any sort of breeze throughout the day."

For Wednesday, Whanganui is looking at a high of 25C with some morning cloud, clearing and making way for some fine long spells by the afternoon.