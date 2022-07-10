A windy and cloudy week ahead for Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A strong wind watch has been released for the Whanganui region for Tuesday.

The watch begins from 1am and runs until 2pm.

"Unfortunately for school holidays, it's not looking like a great start for people wanting to get the kids outside as it's going to be a windy and cloudy time right through to Wednesday," MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

"Secure any outdoor loose items, tie-down trampolines and outdoor furniture."

Little said the winds were caused by a front bringing strong northeasterlies across the country on Tuesday.

After an unusually warm week last week, Little said temperatures were expected to drop with a high of 14C on Monday, then rise again on Tuesday to 19C.

Little said the rest of the week was expected to sit in the mid-teens, with overnight temperatures sitting between 7C and 8C.

Whanganui residents can expect scattered rain coming from the northeast from Wednesday, with strong westerly winds and occasional showers expected to continue until Thursday.

Some fine breaks on Thursday and Friday are expected, Little said.

A new MetService weather station installed in Santoft last week recorded 24mm of rain on Saturday, while the Whanganui airport weather station recorded no rain.

The Whanganui airport weather station recorded a gust of 67km/h on Friday and gusts up to 87km/h at 2pm Saturday.

The Santoft weather station recorded gusts up to 81km/h at 7pm on Saturday.