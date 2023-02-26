Summer weather will return to Whanganui this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

After an unseasonably cool and damp few days, settled summer weather is expected to return to Whanganui this week.

Whanganui recorded nine millimetres of rain over the weekend, with much of it falling Saturday afternoon and evening.

A southeast flow over the North Island brought temperatures down too, with Whanganui recording a maximum temperature of 17.3C on Saturday.

“It was quite a bit cooler than normal for a lot of places over the last few days,” MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

But an incoming ridge of high pressure is expected to change that.

Glassey said there could be a few showers on Monday afternoon, but it should fine up from Tuesday.

“The rest of the week is looking pretty good,” he said.

“Things should start to clear out, and then you are looking at a few dry days through to the end of the week.”

Temperatures will also begin to climb back to the mid-20s with a high of 25C expected on Wednesday.

MetService had issued a heavy rain watch for Taihape and Tongariro National Park for Friday night, but that was later cancelled.

Glassey said the eastern ranges blocked out most of the heavier rain coming from the east.

There was 9mm of rain on Desert Rd on Saturday.