Whanganui weather: Region hit by heavy rain, council monitoring river levels

More than 30 millimetres of rain has been dumped on Whanganui so far on Wednesday with thunderstorms predicted for the city and its surrounding areas throughout the afternoon and evening.

According to the MetService, 19mm of rain fell between 1am and 7am with heavier downpours expected.

"Around the source of the Whanganui River you could see up to 45mm of rain an hour and some thunderstorms so the river is definitely going to be affected," Metservice meteorologist Rob Kerr said.

"Over the town itself there's a moderate risk of thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon and evening, with isolated downpours and up to 25mm per hour."

Whanganui District Council senior emergency management officer Anthony Edwards said there was no immediate concern of river flooding but he would be keeping a close eye on rainfall throughout the day.

"There has been around 30mm of rain at Ranana between 11pm Tuesday night and now [9.30am Wednesday]," Edwards said.

"We've had a chat with everyone else around our region, as well as with Horizons and their hydro guys.

"We'll be monitoring the rain that'll be falling from now until mid afternoon, and we'll go from there."

Whanganui District Council is advising motorists to take caution on the roads.

"There's potential for slips - so please keep an eye out for these," it said in a statement.

"Current predictions will see the river rising - but at this stage not to concerning levels. We will continue to closely monitor conditions."

A slip is also causing delays on State Highway 3 south of Hāwera.

Police confirmed the slip near the Tangihoe Bridge by Mokoia was blocking the northbound lane. Contractors are working to clear the road.

This follows Whanganui recording the national high temperature of 19C on Tuesday.

The wet weather will continue to linger until Thursday afternoon at the earliest.

Kerr said the warmer temperatures and rainy conditions were connected, due to a slow moving low system that was sitting west of the North Island.

"It's spinning clockwise and on its eastern side it's dragging down warm air from the subtropics over New Zealand.

"That air warms even more as it flows off the ranges from the north.

"It's a similar effect to when there's a warm northwest wind over Canterbury, but because it [the low] was more northerly you got it better than they did."