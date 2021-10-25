Whanganui weather: Muggy nights ahead

A week of dreary weather is ahead, but temperatures will remain warm throughout the days and nights. Photo / Bevan Conley

A week of dreary weather is ahead, but temperatures will remain warm throughout the days and nights. Photo / Bevan Conley

The week ahead is looking rather drab as rain and wind are set to move in over much of the North Island.

And to add to the dull outlook, the city can also look forward to some of the muggiest nights in months, as spring temperatures begin to rise.

"It's looking pretty unsettled, unfortunately, and it's much the same everywhere," Metservice meteorologist Andy Best said.

In Whanganui on Tuesday, the city is looking at a cloudy morning, with light rain at points during the day. The sun will pop out at times though, with a high of 23C and an overnight low of 14C.

"Wednesday has a high of 21 degrees but you're still looking at 13 degrees overnight - so it's rather warm," Best said.

"We're right in the middle of spring, and a lot of these fronts over the Tasman Sea and low-pressure systems are continuously moving across New Zealand, bringing down very humid air from the tropics."

Best said Thursday was looking like the worst day of the week at this stage, with rain throughout the day, with some northerly winds. Temperatures stay the same.

"Looking to Friday, the rain will disappear during the day, and we start to see some of those temperatures drop.

"It won't be a significant change, but it'll be a slight reprieve. The biggest takeaway is that most of the week is pretty much set to be the same."