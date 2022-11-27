Whanganui weather: A mostly wet week ahead

MetService meteorologist says Whanganui residents can expect more heavy showers and strong winds in the region this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

MetService meteorologist says Whanganui residents can expect more heavy showers and strong winds in the region this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents will start summer with another mostly wet week.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said his picks of the week were Monday afternoon and all of Tuesday.

“Monday afternoon and Tuesday are the dry slots until essentially the end of the week, with a high of 22C on Tuesday.

“Then, Wednesday starts to get wet again.”

He said temperatures would be 20C and above for most of the week, with overnight lows between 10C-12C.

Bakker said showers coming from Wellington were moving up the coast on Sunday.

“Those showers will be hovering around the outskirts of Whanganui, turning to rain in the afternoon,” he said.

It will ease in the evening, but won’t clear until Monday morning.

There was a potential for thunderstorms inland, but no warnings for Whanganui.

Bakker said people should keep an eye on the MetService website or app to see if this changes throughout the week.