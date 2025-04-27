Despite a decrease in the unemployment rate, the number of filled jobs in Whanganui has also decreased, with a loss of 288 jobs between January 2024 and January 2025.
Of the 288 jobs lost, 80 came from the agriculture, forestry and fishing industries.
“We’ve got a sector breakdown that is more exposed to seasonal work,” Easton said.
“When there’s a contraction, it’s the less fixed-term people that are the first to go.”
In Whanganui, there was also a 4.3% decline in filled construction jobs compared to January 2024, with a loss of 72 filled jobs.
The construction decline follows the national trend, with construction down 6.6% across the country.
Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said it was possible for both the Whanganui unemployment rate and filled jobs to fall at the same time because of people leaving the district, leaving the country or no longer seeking employment.
Infometrics defines unemployed as a person without a job but actively seeking employment.
“Movements within the region are often depending on where the jobs are and where people see different opportunities, affordability or transport options,” he said.
Olsen said there was little concern for Whanganui’s employment market.