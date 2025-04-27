Construction and manufacturing are two of Whanganui’s top four industries by GDP and make up 22.5% of filled jobs in the Whanganui District as of January 31.

Easton said these industries were subject to employment fluctuation because of manufacturing chain structures and construction’s conditional needs.

Manufacturing is Whanganui’s second-largest employment industry, behind healthcare and social assistance, making up 14.4% of Whanganui’s employment as of January 2025.

Despite a decrease in the unemployment rate, the number of filled jobs in Whanganui has also decreased, with a loss of 288 jobs between January 2024 and January 2025.

Of the 288 jobs lost, 80 came from the agriculture, forestry and fishing industries.

“We’ve got a sector breakdown that is more exposed to seasonal work,” Easton said.

“When there’s a contraction, it’s the less fixed-term people that are the first to go.”

Whanganui & Partners strategic lead for business Tim Easton.

In Whanganui, there was also a 4.3% decline in filled construction jobs compared to January 2024, with a loss of 72 filled jobs.

The construction decline follows the national trend, with construction down 6.6% across the country.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said it was possible for both the Whanganui unemployment rate and filled jobs to fall at the same time because of people leaving the district, leaving the country or no longer seeking employment.

Infometrics defines unemployed as a person without a job but actively seeking employment.

“Movements within the region are often depending on where the jobs are and where people see different opportunities, affordability or transport options,” he said.

Olsen said there was little concern for Whanganui’s employment market.

“We’ve seen regions doing far, far worse,” he said.

Louise Bird, owner of Whanganui recruitment agency Outsourced Personnel, said any decline in available jobs was likely a result of staff no longer being replaced.

“In work at the moment, often when people leave they’re not replaced so work is spread or that position may become a part-time role,” Bird said.

Ministry of Social Development (MSD) data shows 2391 people are on the Jobseeker Support benefit in the Whanganui District.

MSD regional commissioner Gloria Campbell said it was committed to continuing to help people into employment.

“Our number one priority as a ministry is to help people into work,” she said.

“Our employment teams work closely with employers, industries, local government as well as community training and employment providers.

“The wider economy has a big impact on how many jobs are available. However, there are still jobs available.

“It is hard for people, but I’d like to encourage them not to lose heart, ensure CVs are up to date, upskill where possible, keep themselves competitive and keep talking to us.”

Consumer spending up

Meanwhile, Easton said consumer spending can be used as an employment and economic stability indicator.

“The general theory is, if money is still being spent in the economy, it’s a good thing because people aren’t running out of money or back pocket saving,” Easton said.

Electronic card consumer spending increased 5.3% in the Whanganui District over the year to December 2024, compared to 0.2% growth nationally.

Over the past year, Whanganui has remained above the national trend, consistently sitting above 4% growth.

The annual average rate of people aged 15 to 24 who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) is 21.1% in Whanganui, above the national average of 12.8%.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.