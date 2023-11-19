Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui tram proposal aims to return historic transport to city streets

Finn Williams
By
4 mins to read
Whanganui Tramways has produced four options for a potential operating network in the city. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui Tramways has produced four options for a potential operating network in the city. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui Tramways wants the city’s historic trams back on the streets.

The organisation has proposed four options, including a loop for the tramway which would traverse part of Victoria Ave, and is asking for public

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle