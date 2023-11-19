Whanganui Tramways has produced four options for a potential operating network in the city. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui Tramways wants the city’s historic trams back on the streets.

The organisation has proposed four options, including a loop for the tramway which would traverse part of Victoria Ave, and is asking for public feedback.

The second was a return line along Somme Pde to Cornmarket Reserve near the Dublin St Bridge and back.

The third was a heritage tour with commentary covering Rutland St, Drews Ave, Ridgway St, Victoria Ave and Taupō Quay.

The fourth and final option was a loop to Pukenamu Queens Park, running up Market Pl, Bell St and Camero Tce into Pukenamu past the Sarjeant Art Gallery, before crossing the top of Drews Ave into Watt St. From there it would go back on to Cameron Tce and return to the Tram Shed via Bell St.

Whanganui Tramways operations committee member Bruce John-Kelly said the public survey was started as a way to involve the community in its operations and lobby Whanganui District Council.

“We as the people who operate the tram decided to take the initiative, get out there and ... discuss potential routes,” he said.

Earlier this year, a feasibility study into the future of the tram service was put on hold by the council, with no one tendering to take on the project.

Council put the plan on hold until a future meeting to allow more time to revisit the information in the study.

John-Kelly said when the restored No.12 Tram was gifted to Whanganui in 2005, one of the conditions under which it was donated was for it to be back on the streets for the public.

“Obviously, that hasn’t been complied with, the tram was gifted back in 2005 and what are we now? 2023 and still messing around with this.”

In line with this, the tram operators decided to come together to make something happen, because the current track it operates on was not what was set out to do.

“From our point of view as operators, a 170m-long track is really a waste of time.”

He said the best part of being a tram operator in its current guise was the people they met, but they would love to see it operating in town on a decent length of track.

A working loop for the tram could also be a boon for the growing local tourism sector, especially given the heritage aspects of the city like the Durie Hill Elevator, Waimarie and restored buildings of Victoria Ave and Drews Ave.

“It just makes sense to tie the whole thing together with the tram,” John-Kelly said.

It would also soon make Whanganui the only North Island city with a working public tramline, as the sole current one, the Dockline Tram in Auckland, is set to close next year.

“The opportunity is there for Whanganui to do it, and if it doesn’t hurry up and do it, someone else will get there and do it.”

Horizons Regional Council public transport representative for Whanganui Anthonie Tonnon said he liked the ideas presented, particularly the ones leading to the Sarjeant and Dublin St Bridge.

“I’d encourage Tramways to consider starting with a two-way line, rather than a loop.

“Lines are half the price of loops to build and, from a transport perspective, we now generally use lines as they are more practically useful and easier to understand,” Tonnon said.

Lines could also be evolved and extended in parts, whereas loops are closed off.

As the tram would likely be a long-term project, he thought it would be worth looking into how public transport systems could evolve in the future, “in case there are any gaps that a short tram route could help to fill”.

An example of heritage transport filling a gap was the Durie Hill Elevator, which manages to do this while also being a tourist attraction.

Whanganui Tramways is inviting public opinion on the four options until the end of November and the results will then be presented to the council for it to decide what to do next. Call into the Tram Shed on Taupō Quay on Saturday while the River Traders Market is on or Sunday from 10am to 3pm to cast a vote.

