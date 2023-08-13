Mabel currently operates for 180 metres between its Moutoa Quay shed and the Waimarie wharf.

A study into the future of Whanganui’s tram service has been put on hold, with no one tendering to take on the project.

Phase one of the study, which had a $30,000 budget from Whanganui District Council, was put out for tender last year.

A report from council principal policy planner Justin Rogers said the study would have identified a sustainable business and operating model for the tram, ensured it was protected and resolved “overly-complicated governance arrangements where the council’s role is poorly defined”.

A small extension of the track to take the tram out of the flood zone would also have been considered.

Phase two, currently unbudgeted, would consider the costs and benefits of various options for extending the tram route.

One tram -’Mabel’ - currently operates for 180 metres between its Moutoa Quay shed and the Waimarie wharf.

Another, the No. 8 Whanganui Tram, is currently in storage.

Speaking at the council’s operations and performance committee, Rogers said the lack of interested parties was down to “the scope being too big for the budget”.

He said council officers still recommended maintaining the $30,000 budget, with the study only considering the protection of the tram and its assets.

His report said after engagement with the sector, it was identified the cost to complete phase one of the study in its entirety would be approximately $110,000-$130,000.

Deputy Mayor Helen Craig supported spending that amount.

“We either have to do something or do nothing,” Craig said.

“A lot of time and effort has been put into the beautiful tram - Mabel - and the beautiful shed.

“Let’s just get this thing done [and] find out what the future is.”

Councillor Charlotte Melser said the middle ground - spending $30,000 - wasn’t a good option.

“Without funding the full scope, we are at risk of having another unsatisfactory study that sits gathering dust and becomes irrelevant within a few years.

“Whether it’s deciding once and for all to do nothing or fork out for the full scope, it has to be one of those two.”

The tram service was formally launched in 2014, with day-to-day management and operations administered by the Tramways Whanganui Trust (TWT) and supported by volunteers from the Tram Operating Committee (TOC).

Councillor Rob Vinsen didn’t support spending $130,000 and said the first feasibility study (2002) had cost $4500.

“That was done by a very experienced person who is still on the trust - Bill Graham,” Vinsen said.

“These are are the sorts of enthusiastic people who need to get back into this tram project.”

He said the route discussed in the original study took in Pukenamu Queen’s Park and Drews Avenue, but others had been looked at.

“The train rails out to Castlecliff were a good option at the time, but that was discounted after NZ Rail started to use them more.

“Then, [the trust’s] next route was from the tram shed, up Market Place, along Rutland Street, through the carpark by Ridgway Park to a terminal by the Watt Fountain.”

Vinsen said the project should be returned to the trust for further discussion so it could “firm up” what the extended route should be.

“Then, go to an engineer and say, ‘Cost this’.

“This is a local project, and local people can talk about the route, make some decisions about it and move it from there.”

Councillor Kate Joblin didn’t support the recommended option.

She said more time was needed to revisit the information and the project should be left on the table until the next committee meeting.

That option was eventually supported by all other committee members.

In a seperate motion, the committee approved a budget of $7800 to store the No. 8 Whanganui Tram for a further 12 months.

