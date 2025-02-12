“We won the Unity Cup for the first time, which we’ve been close to winning for many years but never actually won it - we won it by one point.”

The club narrowly beat the Auckland-based Mount Wellington club to the trophy.

Andrew Jones took home six golds, two silvers and one bronze medal, and the speed skating marathon title.

National champion Jones broke the long-standing national record in the senior men’s 15km elimination category, originally set by Kalon Dobbin in 2001 with a 24m 30.36s.

Jones won in 24m 26.79s.

He was proud to take that record title and surpass a New Zealand icon in inline and ice skating.

“It doesn’t get much better - I’ve been in the sport for over 15 years and to get that record in particular was nothing short of amazing,” Jones said.

“It takes a great deal of skill, determination and luck. Fortunately for me, I had that throughout the year and also on the day.”

Jones' focus has now shifted to the 2025 World Speed Skating Championships held in China in September.

Another stand-out performer at the championships was Micky Zhang who competed in the junior men’s grade.

Zhang won five gold medals, a silver and two bronze, as well as breaking several junior men’s records.

He followed up his performances at the recent New Zealand Bank Tracked Championships in Timaru - finishing with a clean sweep of five golds.

Whanganui’s junior girls Sophie Liang and Tazia Parker also brought home medals.

Liang won three golds, one silver and broke two national records in the 100m road sprints and the 300m indoor time trial.

Parker won four golds medals, three silvers and the overall aggregate along with the prestigious Oscar award for a single outstanding performance.

Morpeth said speed skating was a lesser-known sport but was growing over time.

“It is a great sport, it is not that well-known but we keep plugging away to try and get more skaters but they come and go like any sport,” he said.

“You need a good head on your shoulders, it is a tough sport to be good at because it requires a lot of training and you’ve got to be technically really good - every step taken has got to be as efficient as possible.”

Nearly 25% of the competitors at the nationals were Whanganui athletes.

Morpeth said the popularity of the sport and success of the club in a small city was down to several factors.

“It’s coaching, if you have a passionate person in the drivers seat, that goes a long way to having a successful club,” Morpeth said.

“We are very lucky in Whanganui because our businesses shut early so we have access to their car park but in big cities like Auckland and Wellington their car parks don’t shut until 8pm so young kids can’t get on the track - it is too late.

“Being a smaller city, we have access to some great training facilities which are available to us.

“We don’t have travelling problems; some skaters in Auckland travel and hour and a half to skate which is ridiculous.”

The club will continue to train as winter approaches and the season ends.