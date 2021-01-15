Whanganui Summer Programme: Activities for January 18-21

The Pātea hydro dam is part of the South Taranaki Historical trip on Monday, January 18. Photo / File

The Whanganui Summer Programme offers options to explore the region and enjoy new experiences. Most activities can be booked at the Whanganui i-Site Visitor Centre, 31 Taupō Quay - phone (06) 349 0508 or 0800 926 426. The programme runs until January 31.

Monday, January 18 - South Taranaki Historical

Some walking. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear, swimwear if desired. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. In 1901, Pātea was one of our first towns to get electricity. The Pātea Historic Society will take us to the remains of the power house before proceeding up the Pātea River to the Pātea hydro dam, NZ's fourth-highest. On the drive up we will see important historic and Māori sites. A short bush walk is available at the dam, behind which is Lake Rotorangi. Afternoon tea at Alton. Depart 8.30am; return about 5.30pm. Adult $37; child $17.

Tuesday, January 19 - Museum Gallery Tour - Big Bones

Steps to access venue. Gallery tour, focusing on whales and moa, led by scientist and educator Keith Beautrais. Time: 11am–noon. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person. Book directly with the museum.

Tuesday, January 19 - Evening Talk: Last of the Kauri Bushmen (and Women)

Steps to access venue, wheelchair access available on request. In the early 1980s Paul Mahoney tracked down the few remaining kauri bushmen, who shared their stories and photos over many cups of tea and pikelets. A fascinating women's and children's world emerged too. Mahoney brings us a diversity of collected images and these highly scenic DoC-managed heritage places can be visited today. Time: 7.30pm. Venue: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Adult $5; child free. No booking necessary but numbers are limited to 200.

Wednesday, January 20 - Road to Springvale

Short walks only. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. We travel the scenic Taihape-Napier Rd via the historic village of Moawhango, where John Batley, descendant of a notable local family, recounts history and current land use developments in this remote area. Lunch at the historic Springvale Suspension Bridge before an insight into high country farming at Erewhon Station, the largest sheep station in the North Island. Depart 8am; return about 6pm. Adult $50; child $25.

Wednesday, January 20 - Collection tour at the Museum

Steps to access venue. Collection tour, led by collection manager Trish Nugent-Lyne. Time: 11am–noon. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person. Book directly with the museum.

Thursday, January 21 - Whanganui Collegiate School Museum and Historic Buildings

Two-hour walk. Opened in Victoria Ave in 1854, WCS is New Zealand's third-oldest school and the city's oldest business and 167 years of history are displayed and documented in the school's museum. The fully guided tour includes "Big School" and the chapel, both earthquake-strengthened and filled with fascinating history. Time: 4.30pm. Meet at the main entrance, Liverpool St. Adult $4; child $2. No booking necessary.

For the full Whanganui Summer Programme, go to http://whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz/heritage-resources/whanganui-summer-programme