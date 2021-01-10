Whanganui Summer Programme: Activities for January 11-17

The Whanganui Summer Programme takes the Whanganui River Rd to Pipiriki on Saturday, January 16. Photo / File

The Whanganui Summer Programme offers options to explore the wider region and enjoy new experiences. Most activities can be booked at the Whanganui i-Site Visitor Centre, 31 Taupō Quay - phone 06 349 0508 or 0800 926 426. The programme runs until January 31.

Monday, January 11 - Horowhenua Highlights

Two reasonably short walks. Warm clothing, rain gear. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Experience some hidden treasures in Horowhenua. After morning tea in Levin we go walking in nearby Papaitonga Scenic Reserve, an important refuge for birds that depend on the wetlands. Back to visit RJ's sweet factory in Levin, then to picturesque Foxton Beach for a walk along the estuary, home to rare birds. We visit Waireka Honey on the way home. Depart 8am; return about 5pm. Adult $35; child $16.

Tuesday, January 12 - Museum Gallery Tour - Ngā Wai Honohono

Steps to access venue. Gallery tour of Ngā Wai Honohono, the Māori Court, led by programmes presenter Lisa Reweti. Time: 11am–noon. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person. Book directly with the museum.

Tuesday, January 12 - Evening Talk: Early NZ Housing – Māori and European

Steps to access venue, wheelchair access available on request. Retired local designer and building consultant Denis McGowan presents early New Zealand housing, both Māori and European, covering their evolvement and what they learned from each other. A fascinating look at our history. Time: 7.30pm. Venue: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Adult $5; child free. No booking necessary but numbers are limited to 200 attendees.

Wednesday, January 13 - Visit to Zealandia

Short to extensive walks available. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Cafe on site. Set around a Wellington reservoir, Zealandia is home to some rare and extraordinary wildlife — all thriving wild in a world-first protected eco-sanctuary covering 225ha. This ground-breaking conservation project has reintroduced 18 species of native wildlife into the area and we are sure to see takahē, kākā and possibly tuatara. Depart 7am; return about 5pm. Adult $53; child $25. Note: Zealandia entry is not included in trip price due to multiple options including guided tour.

Wednesday, January 13 - Collection tour at the museum

Steps to access venue. Collection tour led by archivist Sandi Black. Time: 11am–noon. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person. Book directly with the museum.

Thursday, January 14 - St Paul's Memorial Church

Tour of the remarkable St Paul's Memorial Church at Pūtiki, led by programmes presenter Lisa Reweti. Time: 11am–noon. Meet at Te Anaua St, Pūtiki. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $10 per person. Book directly with the Museum.

Friday, January 15 - Tarapuruhi Bushy Park - Night Spotting

One-hour bush walk. Walking shoes, warm clothing, torch. Barbecue provided. BYO snacks, drinks. Discover and enjoy the special features of our local sanctuary; wetland, birds, invertebrates and mature forest. On arrival we divide into groups with our leaders. After a barbecue, we re-enter the forest before dusk. Depart 5.15pm; return about 10.30pm. Adults $20; child $10; family - 2 adults, 2 children $50.

Saturday, January 16 - River Rd to Pipiriki

Steep walks at Hiruhārama Jerusalem and Pipiriki. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Afternoon tea may be purchased at Matahiwi. Travel with Jim Parnell up the Whanganui River Rd to Pipiriki. Hear stories about St Joseph's church, Koriniti, Kāwana Mill, the proposed Ātene hydro-electric dam, battles of Moutoa, Ohautahi, the siege of Pipiriki and much more. Depart 9am; return about 4.45pm. Adult $30; child $20.

Sunday, January 17 - Hipango Park

Short but steep walk from jetty. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Beautiful Hipango Park on the lower river has attracted picnic outings for more than a century and the trip there on the Motor Vessel Wairua is a regular outing on the Summer Programme as it remains popular. Tables are available for lunch, otherwise bring rugs to sit on and a jacket for the river trip. Depart 10am from the MV Wairua pontoon opposite Pākaitore Moutoa Gardens; return about 4.30pm. Adult $50; child (5-15) $20; under-5 free; family - two adults, two children $120. Passengers must report no later than 9.45am.

For the full Whanganui Summer Programme, go to http://whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz/heritage-resources/whanganui-summer-programme