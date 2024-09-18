Bai Jia Asian Mart owner Cindy Wong holding a traditional mooncake. Photo / Eva de Jong
A Whanganui store owner says mooncakes are becoming “more and more popular” amongst first-timers for the Mid-Autumn Festival or Moon Festival.
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a harvest festival celebrated in East Asian communities each year on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month - this year on September 17.
Bai Jia Asian Mart owner Cindy Wong, who has been in her Victoria Ave store for five years, said she noticed mooncakes were becoming “more and more popular” with people coming in and asking for them specifically.
“I think more people know about our culture through TV and Chinese, Korean or Japanese dramas - also by watching on Tiktok.
“Besides Chinese people, there are more and more local people that know about the mooncake festival.”