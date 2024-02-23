Whanganui East Pool closes for the season next month. Photo / NZME

The Splash Centre’s recreational facility is set to reopen next week after more than a month of renovations.

Whanganui District Council aquatic services manager Lucy Thompson told the council’s operations and performance committee there had been delays with improvements to the sauna and steam room but the rest of the area would reopen on Monday.

The Splash Centre now features a birthday party space on the mezzanine floor.

Other work included painting, deep cleaning, equipment replacement, shower improvements, flooring and balustrade installation, and new lockers and cubicles.

According to a report from Thompson, the Splash Centre brought in $626,738 from to July 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, Whanganui East Pool, which closes for the season next month, brought in $8590 but it was only open to the public from December 16.

There were 8135 admissions at Whanganui East up to January 31, almost as many as the entire 2022/23 season.

The annual cost budget for Whanganui’s aquatic services is forecasted to be $4 million, with revenue expected to be $1.28m.

Speaking to the Chronicle, council community and customer experience Marianne Cavanagh said “you don’t run a pool to get rich”.

But staff were looking for opportunities to promote different activities.

“The gym now has fitness classes and there could be ways to increase user experience.

“Hopefully that flows into increased revenue too.”

Thompson said the new Envibe online booking system had been a success at the Splash Centre.

In 2022, the Chronicle reported that parents were struggling to get their children into classes and had to wait in line to rebook them.

“We had no lines last term [2023] and 110 enrolments [in learn to swim classes] in the first 10 minutes,” Thompson said.

“There are some really cool improvements with our new system.”

Cavanagh said rebooking day at the Splash Centre had been referred to as “The Hunger Games” in the past, with everyone having to turn up at the same time.

“That is completely gone now. It’s a huge progression.

“Classes are really [run] on demand and resources. People will say there aren’t enough classes but often there is availability, it just doesn’t always suit to when they want it to be.”

A proposed $2.1m upgrade to the Whanganui East pool - up for consideration in the council’s long-term plan - estimates heating the pool would cost around $30,000 per season.

Members of the public can use the Whanganui East Pool on Saturdays from 12-7pm for the next four weeks.

March 16 is the last day for human swimmers, with the annual dog day on March 17 to finish the season.

