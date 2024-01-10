The recreational side of the facility will be closed from January 22 to February 25. Photo / Bevan Conley

The recreational side of Whanganui’s Splash Centre facility will be closed for more than a month as work begins on a spruce-up.

Whanganui District Council community and customer experience general manager Marianne Cavanagh said the pools would be repainted and resealed and the whole section of the facility was set for a “refresh”.

She said the work had been planned for a while and would take place during the facility’s quietest time - and while the Whanganui East outdoor pool was operating.

The Whanganui East Pool is open each day from noon. It closes at 6pm from Sunday to Thursday and at 7pm on Friday and Saturday.

Cavanagh said the Splash Centre project would include repainting the walls on the recreational side, which had not been done since it was built 15 years ago.

The entranceway will be modified to assist with air control in the lobby and to slow the wind into the facility.

An accessibility bar will be added to the sauna, along with the installation of padlock lockers, repairs to the hydroslide pool and a deep clean.

“There will be changes to the family changing rooms to make space more functional and cubicles will be installed in the men’s changing rooms,” Cavanagh said.

She said a balustrade and suitable flooring would be added to the facility’s mezzanine level to allow it to be utilised as a birthday party and event space.

While the recreational section will be closed from January 22 to February 25, the main 25-metre pool will remain open.

The Splash Centre returned to council control in September 2022 after being managed by Sport Whanganui for 20 years.

A report from Cavanagh a year later said there were 148,302 entries into the Splash Centre during the 2022-23 financial year, compared to 92,234 the previous year which was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

