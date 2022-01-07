Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui SPCA kept busy by hot weather and kitten boom

4 minutes to read
Francie Flis with Myra, who has been at the SPCA for two months. Photo / Mike Tweed

Francie Flis with Myra, who has been at the SPCA for two months. Photo / Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

SPCA Whanganui has been busy over the holiday period, with 187 cats and kittens currently in care.

Manager Francie Flis said all sections of the facility, whether it be quarantine, isolation or adoption rooms, were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.