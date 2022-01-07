Whanganui SPCA kept busy by hot weather and kitten boom

Francie Flis with Myra, who has been at the SPCA for two months. Photo / Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

SPCA Whanganui has been busy over the holiday period, with 187 cats and kittens currently in care.

Manager Francie Flis said all sections of the facility, whether it be quarantine, isolation or adoption rooms, were pretty full.

"We have a wait list for owner surrenders at the moment, because of all the sick and injured kittens coming in," Flis said.

"Kitten season hit with a bang."

The huge number of arrivals was being offset by the willingness of the Whanganui community to adopt, Flis said.

Five dogs have left the facility in the last week alone.

"It's probably been one of our best seasons yet in terms of adoptions. As long as that ball keeps turning, we're good.

"Sometimes the adult cats tend to get forgotten in the kitten season but, again, the adoption of adults has been going pretty well as well."

It wasn't just Whanganui locals who were adopting, Flis said.

"A couple of families came down from Auckland at the end of last year. They see a cat online and that's the one for them.

"We've flown dogs to Auckland as well, and one even went down to Invercargill on the pet bus.

"We haven't had a reject yet."

Cats could begin to breed at 5 months old, so desexing them as kittens was incredibly important, Flis said.

The SPCA desexes all kittens that come in, currently averaging between 10 and 20 procedures a week.

"They can have two litters a year. A population can boom very, very quickly.

"In another five months their kittens are having kittens.

"The more [cats] we can get off the streets, desexed and into homes, hopefully the population will reduce over the years."

There are currently 187 cats and kittens in SPCA Whanganui's care. Photo / Mike Tweed

Flis said pet owners needed to be extra vigilant during the current streak of scorching weather.

"We do see an escalation of dogs in hot cars.

"The hospital is one particular spot where people think they're just popping in, but your 10-minute appointment is now taking two hours.

"Our advice is to always leave them at home, or leave them with a friend or family member."

Adequate water and shade was very important for all animals, from domestic to livestock, Flis said.

"Just think how thirsty we get. It's the same for our animals.

"One thing we've had good success with is pet cooling mats, which you can purchase from most pet stores. It's a gel pad that you can out in the fridge. That's particularly good for elderly animals who might be struggling a bit at the moment."

Exercising dogs during dawn and dusk is also recommended.

"That concrete gets really hot, as does the iron sand on the beaches here. It's like sticky, hot tar," Flis said.

'Everyone's struggling in this heat. It's been a crazy summer and it's only just beginning."

Flis said applications for animals could be made online through the SPCA website, along with appointments.

"It's quicker and easier for the people adopting and it's a good way to match the people to the pets.

"It saves time at reception too. That means we can spend more time with the animals."

Donations of food from the public had bolstered stock at the facility, Flis said.

If an owner was struggling to feed their pet, they were welcome to come to talk to staff.

"Covid takes a hit on people, and while we may not be in a position to help we always do what we can."

If you're interested in adopting an animal, head to www.spca.nz/adopt