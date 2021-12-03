Whanganui skaters dominate in River City Speed Skating tour

Kyla Beveridge at the 12th Annual St Johns Club River City Speed Skating Tour. Photo / Lewis Gardner

[271121WCLGSkate-2.JPG] Kyla Beveridge at the 12th Annual St Johns Club River City Speed Skating Tour. Photo / Lewis Gardner

[271121WCLGSkate-6.JPG] Chase Morpeth (front of the pack) finished second overall in the premier men's grade. Photo / Lewis Gardner

[271121WCLGSkate-1.JPG] New skater Sophie Liang came fourth in the women's B grade despite a nasty fall at Mitre 10 that sidelined her briefly for medical attention. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Local skaters dominated the fields in the 12th annual St Johns Club River City Speed Skating tour.

Excellent racing conditions assisted the 54 starters from around New Zealand to achieve great racing over the two days of action at the Kowhai Park road circuit last weekend.

The race had four stages, two evening tour stages at Mitre 10 plus an additional 444m extra time trial stage with a $100 prize each for the fastest man and woman.

The final two stages were held indoors on the flat track at Jubilee Stadium on Sunday.

Outstanding results came from Wanganui Speed Skating Club with newbie Kelby Smith taking the overall title in the Novice A Grade, teenager Tazia Parker winning the B Grade women's title, and strong performances coming from new skater Sophie Liang (fourth), despite a nasty fall at Mitre 10, which saw her briefly out of action for medical attention.

New skater Sophie Liang came fourth in the women's B grade despite a nasty fall at Mitre 10 that sidelined her briefly for medical attention. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The masters grade had a seven-strong mixed field, with local Paul Cleeve taking overall honours, Whanganui woman Krystle Denbee coming in a commendable second and Johnmen Zhang third.

Also in the Zhang family, son Micky wrapped up second place in the men's B grade. The small field of premier men - comprising four local skaters - battled it out with some exciting racing, culminating in overall honours to senior Andrew Jones, ahead of juniors Chase Morpeth in second and Drew Brennan third.

Chase Morpeth (front of the pack) finished second overall in the premier men's grade. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The local Valentine family of siblings Nicole, Joshua, Gabriella and Caleb, who were unavailable for the Saturday stages, came to the fore on Sunday with strong performances, including a popular win for Joshua in the premier men's 3000m on the wooden flat track.

With the newly announced postponement of the national 2022 Road & Flat Track Speed Championships & Marathon, which were due to be held in early January in Timaru, the St Johns Club River City Tour has been a valuable marker for skater form as nominations shortly close for 2022 international events (Covid permitting).