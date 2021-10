Whanganui police are seeking two men who robbed a Castlecliff store. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

A Castlecliff shop has been robbed by two men who left with cash and cigarettes.

Police said they received a call around 10.50am on Saturday reporting that two males had entered the Midway Superette on Puriri St and took cash and cigarettes.

There were no weapons reported and no injuries.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate those responsible.