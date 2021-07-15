Whanganui Senior club rugby: Great atmosphere expected for Ratana and Hunterville match

Ratana and Hunterville will face off in the Senior club rugby final. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Tuesday night found the opposing coaches in Saturday's Tasman Tanning Senior final in very different places.

The defending champion Harvey Round Motors Ratana's talisman player/coach Leon Mason was preparing for surgery on the bicep tendon he tore off the bone in his team's July 3 win over Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau.

Upon hearing that, Kelso Hunterville coach Greg Parkes started re-writing part of the game plan as he prepares his club for an unprecedented 10th Senior final in 13 seasons.

Mason still planned to run training yesterday, looking forward to being back at Cooks Gardens where last year, even with Covid-19 crowd restrictions, 200 Ratana fans sounded like 600.

"The crowd being there attracts a great atmosphere, not just for those playing, but the sport as well."

Ratana were dominant last year as some Steelform Whanganui players returned to their home club, because there was no Heartland competition.

This year, rebuilding yet again after those stars returned to other unions and clubs, Mason said the motivation was just making their people proud, so another chance at the title was a privilege.

"That wasn't our dream; it's just rebuilding the club.

"It's a great competition for us to rebuild – there's two to three teams that can compete to take out this competition.

"Hunterville, they've improved and gained big runners, so it will be very challenging."

Having some ex-Ratana men, Ali Arc Logistics-DNA Kennels Marist Celtic came close to derailing the return trip - the home side hanging on 18-12 in the Pa semifinal.

Ratana's tries came from Eddie Tataurangi and Tex Seduadua, the latter also scoring in the 2020 final, with kicks by Reihimana Meihana and another 2020 standout in Brooklyn Herewini.

Ultimately, the only team to stop Ratana's dream run has been Hunterville - showing they can win ugly by 15-10 in the Pa on June 19.

"We gave ourselves a few uppercuts for our performance. Gave away more than we should have," said Mason.

Hunterville are used to the pressure in the Cooks Gardens cauldron, which is a unique atmosphere unlike any other club match of the season.

"Don't underestimate; maybe 80 per cent of these boys never play on a big arena. It may only come around every 10 years," Parkes said.

"That creates the edge. If they don't experience that and get excited about it, they never will.

"She's a wonderful occasion. There will be a slight edge because it's a final and the anxiety will kick in."

The key to winning at Cooks is to starve your opponent of possession. Parkes acknowledges a regular Senior fixture might offer 12-14 scoring chances, a final only 5-6.

"And that's a big maybe. We've played in finals where you get one to two opportunities, and we took one and still come away with the win."

There were no nerves in the 42-3 win over Kaierau in the semifinal, where prop Jamie Brett scored a hat-trick and winger Mathew Horton grabbed a double.

Veteran back Nick Tipling was rested so he could make a full hamstring injury recovery. His Cooks Gardens experience will be invaluable alongside Brett, George Gardner, Scott Illston and Scott Parkes, who will lend their support to 2021 skipper Seamus Murphy.

Kickoff is 12.45pm.