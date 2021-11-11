Whanganui schools set to benefit from expansion of healthy living programme

About 30 schools in the Whanganui region are set to be part of the expansion of the Healthy Active Learning initiative. Photo / Supplied

About 30 schools in the Whanganui region are set to be part of the expansion of the Healthy Active Learning initiative. Photo / Supplied

Schools in the Whanganui district are set to benefit from the expansion of a physical activity and nutrition initiative.

Healthy Active Learning is a joint initiative between Sport NZ and the Ministries of Health and Education that has been implemented at more than 300 schools and kura since the start of last year.

In its third year it will be extended to a further 500 schools and kura nationwide from 2022 to 2024, with the Whanganui region in the next rollout of the initiative.

"The success of the initiative has been really encouraging and shows the value of agencies and communities working together to improve the wellbeing of children and young people," Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson said.

Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas said he was delighted to be part of the next phase of the initiative.

Sport Whanganui is aiming to set up in 30 schools in the Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu regions.

"It's a big ask. It doesn't sound like a lot, but it is massive."

The Government has invested $47.6 million into Healthy Active Learning over four years to build on the success of other government programmes for physical activity and nutrition.

Regional Healthy Active Learning lead Clare Lynch said they were in the early stages of consultation as they look at the criteria for schools to be involved.

Healthy Active Learning is about helping schools understand and recognise the value of health and physical education as part of the curriculum, and having the systems in place for schools to confidently deliver that.

"It's all around tamariki wellbeing. It's the holistic approach to the wellbeing of the child. We are leading the physical activity component."

Lynch said the programme isn't so much about Sport Whanganui coming into schools and delivering education to the children, but empowering teachers and giving them the knowledge and skills to deliver it themselves.

"It's quite different to what we have done in the past. It is about supporting the teachers with the delivery of health and PE.

"It's more than just the sport side. It's about the learnings you can get out of the lesson, rather than just going out and playing a game."

Sport Whanganui advisers will work extensively alongside the schools for two years, with the third year being a transitional year.

Jonas would like to see health and physical education taught and educated at the same level as other subjects.

"We are trying to influence the curriculum," said Jonas.

"This is more about behaviour, it is not about the program. It is about behaviours."

The delivery of the initiative will be tailor-made for each school, ensuring they have the proper system and support around them.

"It's not a one-size-fits-all," Jonas said.