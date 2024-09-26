This includes four from the HYC Heartland Series-winning Wairarapa Bush side, who share the largest player representation with King Country.

There are three players from Horowhenua-Kāpiti, two each from Poverty Bay, Thames Valley and South Country, and one representative from Buller, Mid Canterbury, East Coast, West Coast, North Otago and Whanganui – the latter of course being Whale.

Cowan, who coached the Summit Electrical Whanganui U20s and was then assistant coach for the Heartland Hurricanes – being in sole charge for one of their games this season – continues his growth by getting to take the reins of the new-look side.

It will be the first national youth team from Heartland since the New Zealand Heartland U19s last played in the now-disestablished Jock Hobbs Memorial National U19 tournament in 2019.

Cowan’s appointment had been privately known last weekend as names for the squad were chosen from nominations across the Heartland unions.

“Very fortunate for the opportunity, but it’s definitely a credit for NZR [New Zealand Rugby] for putting it together,” he said at the time.

“For Heartland rugby, it’s the revival of the pathway. It’s a really good initiative and hopefully they continue with it.

“It provides Heartland rugby with a viable option for young people coming forward.

“They don’t all have to leave and go to an academy; they can stay local and play for their clubs.”

Cowan said the squad will assemble together around October 3 and do “game-model training” to prepare for the one-off fixture.

“It is a privilege to be involved with this team and I look forward to the challenge and working alongside the rest of the management team who have all been heavily involved with the game at a grassroots level for many years.”

His assistant will be James White and team manager Ryan Gulbransen, both from King Country.

Whale’s ascension to the squad continues a whirlwind season for the gifted young playmaker – whose older cousin and Steelform Whanganui first-five Dane Whale has played for the senior New Zealand Heartland XV.

Chad Whale took on the first-five role at Premier club level for Byford’s Readimix Taihape until an early-season head injury kept him on the sidelines until the semifinals.

He was still chosen in the Whanganui U20s, but missed initial selection in the Heartland Hurricanes U20s after playing for them last year.

Yet injuries in the early games saw Whale slot back into the side and string together a number of strong performances to earn selection as Whanganui’s representative in the national team.

Kickoff against the New Zealand Māori U18s is at 12pm on October 6.