Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui rugby: Under-18s round out season with win over Horowhenua-Kāpiti

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
The Under 18 Boys' team scored a big win over Horowhenua-Kāpiti U-18 at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

The Under 18 Boys' team scored a big win over Horowhenua-Kāpiti U-18 at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The Air Chathams Whanganui Under-18 Boys’ team finished their Trustbank Central Secondary Schools Shield competition strongly with a 53-10 win over Horowhenua-Kāpiti U-18 at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Coach Mike Lama rotated a few of the “bench riders” into the starting XV for their final fixture, after having had competitive losses to the Wellington Māori and Wairarapa Bush U-18 sides.

The home side controlled the first half to lead 31-0 at the break, although the visitors were stronger in the second half, looking to get up close and personal with the Whanganui line-up.

Lama said the visitors were aiming to get under Whanganui’s skin, and they did have some discipline issues with three yellow cards.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But from kick-chase, attacking off the set piece and keeping the ball alive, Whanganui scored some fine tries in the game.

The challenge will now be player retention for these school-leavers, to see which ones will join the adult club rugby ranks in 2025.

The win made for a successful double-header at Spriggens Park as the AGC Training Whanganui Under-16 Boys defeated Horowhenua-Kāpiti Under-16 by 62-21 after leading 24-14 at halftime.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui U-16 will next take on Hawke’s Bay Development U-16.

It was a tough Saturday afternoon for the Longrun Spouting Whanganui U-18 Girls at Tremain Park in Napier, beaten 72-0 by Hawke’s Bay U-18.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle