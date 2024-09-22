The Under 18 Boys' team scored a big win over Horowhenua-Kāpiti U-18 at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

The Under 18 Boys' team scored a big win over Horowhenua-Kāpiti U-18 at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The Air Chathams Whanganui Under-18 Boys’ team finished their Trustbank Central Secondary Schools Shield competition strongly with a 53-10 win over Horowhenua-Kāpiti U-18 at Spriggens Park on Saturday.

Coach Mike Lama rotated a few of the “bench riders” into the starting XV for their final fixture, after having had competitive losses to the Wellington Māori and Wairarapa Bush U-18 sides.

The home side controlled the first half to lead 31-0 at the break, although the visitors were stronger in the second half, looking to get up close and personal with the Whanganui line-up.

Lama said the visitors were aiming to get under Whanganui’s skin, and they did have some discipline issues with three yellow cards.