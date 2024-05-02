Gabriel Hakaraia has switched clubs for this session. Photo / Bevan Conley

The dominant WRFU club of the 2010s, McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu, continue their quest for a sustainable player base with the decision to move back down to the Senior competition for 2024.

After finishing runners-up in the grade to Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic in 2022, Ruapehu recommitted as the fifth Tasman Tanning Premier team for last year when, despite some creditable performances, they were unable to secure a victory.

In addition, their recent Steelform Whanganui representatives have now taken other paths – with union legend Roman Tutauha retiring and Jamie Hughes returning to Rātana, while Kahl Elers-Green and Gabriel Hakaraia transfer to Byford’s Readimix Taihape, the latter for the second time.

But under the new player-coach regime of Morvin Trow and Te Uhi Hakaraia, the decision for a Ruapehu reboot once again in Senior is looking very wise.

In three games they have lifted the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield off defending champions Celtic, then shut out McCrea Scanning Counties and 2022-23 semifinalists Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau.

“Just a bunch of young fellas out of school – didn’t want to put them straight into Premier,” said Trow on the latest batch of Ruapehu College graduates.

“Get these boys some experience and then maybe come back up to that Premier grade again.

“Rapt with the start for a team that’s just come together – hopefully we get it going.”

With former Premier championship-winning coaches Chris Winter and Kim McNaught dropping in to lend Trow and Hakaraia a hand, the signature grinding style and relentless physicality of the Ohakune club remain intact.

Ruapehu have only scored the fifth-most points of the 12 teams so far this season, but have been dominant on defence – conceding merely one non-converted try.

“Pretty much the old way. Our defence is good,” Trow said.

That is not the only legacy remaining intact.

Whanganui Under 18s representative Harry Rowe, who made a brief Premier debut last season while still in college, is now the team captain – following in the footsteps of his father, two-time NZ Heartland Player of the Year Peter Rowe.

“Thought we’d give the young fella a bit of a chance,” Trow said.

“He wants to learn and he’s training every day – it’s good to see.”

There is some good talent supporting the teenage leader.

Maz Wisnewski is the heir apparent at hooker for Tutauha, fellow forwards Mac James Edmonds and Christian Hawira are veterans from the previous Premier championship era, while Ben Waiwai was a 2023 Whanganui Under 20s squad member.

Backs Keaton Norling, Logan Blackburn and Takarangi Metekingi now have Premier experience, the latter two named in the 2023 Whanganui Development XV and Under 20 squads respectively.

They will have a real test this weekend in their latest shield defence – the renewed northern derby with Bennett’s Taihape at Memorial Park.

Senior draw

May 3-4, 1pm kickoffs unless noted (times subject to change):

Border vs Hunterville, Dallison Park (6.15pm); Taihape vs Ruapehu, Memorial Park; Marist Cetlic vs Kaierau, Spriggens Park; Marist Knights vs Counties, City College; Rātana vs Pirates, Rātana Pa; Utiku Old Boys vs Marton, Memorial Park.

Women’s rugby

Defending WRFU Women’s competition champions, the AGC Marist Clovers, continued to send a strong message of their desire to go back-to-back after a comfortable win over the newcomers last Friday night.

Marist hosted Silks Audit Rātana for the first game under lights at Cooks Gardens and, despite Rātana looking well-prepared after victory over Marton Queenbeez and playing Manawatū opposition on their bye week, the hosts pulled away 36-7.

Across town at the Country Club, 2023 runners-up Speedy Signs Kaierau got off the mark for the season with a big 50-0 win over Marton.

After competitive losses to Byfords Construction Taihape and Marist, Kaierau getting maximum points sets up the clear Top 4.

It will be a big Week 4 of games, starting at 6pm on Friday as Rātana take on Kaierau at the Country Club, with both teams having one win each and wanting to stay in touch with the Top 2.

At 7.30pm at Cooks Gardens, the two undefeated sides clash, as Taihape have their first away game with Marist, both teams looking to go clear on the points table.