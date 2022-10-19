New Whanganui Rowing Association patron Peter Smith (left) with Gus Scott, Don Gordon, Bob Evans, Grace Thrush and president Philippa Baker-Hogan. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Rowing Association awarded four life memberships at its AGM.

The four new life members have each contributed a number of years to the association. Gus Scott is the master in charge of Rowing at Whanganui Collegiate School, former Whanganui Rowing Association president and now vice-president.

Gus is the "go-to" man of Whanganui rowing and organises the successful Blinkhorne and Carroll Winter Series and a key regatta, the Jury Cup.

Don Gordon is also a former president of the association and the Union Boat Club. He has been a patron of the Whanganui Rowing Association for a number of years.

Bob Evans, a former Rowing New Zealand board member, was also awarded a life membership. He is the club captain of the Union Boat Club and a former president and vice- president of the Whanganui Rowing Association.

Bob has nearly a lifetime of service to the Union Boat Club and the Whanganui Rowing Association.

Grace Thrush, too, has almost a lifetime of service towards rowing.

She has been a delegate for Clifton Rowing Club (CRC) in Taranaki for nearly 40 years, attending monthly meetings in Whanganui throughout that time, and is a life member of CRC.

As well as the new life members, Peter Smith was welcomed as a new patron for the Whanganui Rowing Association.

Peter Smith has given a lifetime of various services to Whanganui Rowing, mainly as a successful coach at Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club.