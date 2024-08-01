The Whanganui project is an intergenerational effort to care for the land. Photo / DoC

Restoring the whenua is a labour of love for the whānau behind Hiruhārama Jerusalem project Ngahere Manaaki.

The project is funded through the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai Jobs for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao.

“The results are looking good for both land and people,” project manager Ron Hough said.

The intergenerational project was focused on restoring forest across hundreds of hectares of land bordering the Whanganui River, he said.

Where erosion from some land uses threatens the health of the river, Ngahere Manaaki is returning stability to the whenua with pest and weed control, fencing and planting.