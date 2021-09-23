Whanganui River Markets: Food producers and growers return at level 2

The River Markets will return this weekend with around 25 per cent of its usual number of stalls. Photo / Bevan Conley

The River Markets will return this weekend with around 25 per cent of its usual number of stalls. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui River Markets will make a return this weekend after six weeks off, albeit with some limitations.

"It's the market, but not as we know it," market convener Annette Main said.

Over the past few weeks, Farmers Markets New Zealand has been pushing to be considered on the same level as supermarkets and have the same rules and restrictions around operating as they do.

Main said they found out on Wednesday the push had been successful, meaning they could return in a limited capacity this weekend.

"That is pretty big. It recognises the role that local producers and growers play in the community's access to food.

"We received that news and decided it would be really unfair to not allow the farmers market section to open when they legally are able to."

Unfortunately, the River Traders side of the market will not be able to return as they don't fall under the same rules as farmers.

The farmers market section is between the tram shed and the art centre, with Main expecting about a quarter of the usual number of stalls on Saturday.

"We will be having all of those stalls in that area. It is good in one way because we can have that produce getting out to our community, but it is also sad we can't open the whole market and it won't have that same social atmosphere we love."

Restrictions still remained in place such as contact tracing at entrances, mask-wearing and staying socially distant.

"We've done a lot of work over the last few weeks and we have been asking stallholders what their preferences were. Just over half were keen to wait until level 1 and the rest were up and ready to go."

Main expected to be operating under these restrictions for at least two more weeks, when the alert levels will be evaluated on October 4.

"I really do feel for the others who are keen to come back and have to wait for another couple of weeks."