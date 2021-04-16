Whanganui residents queue for electric blanket testing as winter looms

Donna Plimmer brought three blankets in to be checked on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Donna Plimmer brought three blankets in to be checked on Friday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Whanganui Fire Station was busy on Friday as members of the public brought their electric blankets in to be tested before winter.

An electric blanket that had recently caught fire was on display on the station wall.

Whanganui local Donna Plimmer brought three blankets to get tested this year.

"It's something I do every year," Plimmer said.

"I've never had one that's failed, but it's always better to be safe than sorry isn't it?"

Whanganui Fire Risk Management Officer, Bob Wills-Rawlings, said testing had begun at 9am but people were waiting outside from 7.45am onwards.

"The queue was on the footpath and down the road this morning," Wills-Rawlings said.

"We did 300 last year, but we'll probably end up doing around 700 electric blankets this year."

Around 30 had failed the test by Friday afternoon.

Wills-Rawlings said four members of the Laser Electrical team had been on hand throughout the day, with volunteers from Safer Whanganui also pitching in.

Whanganui Fire and Emergency officers were joined by Laser Electrical staff to test approximately 700 blankets. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We've got our own operational Green Watch crew, along with Black Watch guys from around the central North Island giving us a hand.

"Fitzies Bakery provided some food, so a big thank you to them, and thanks also to the Castlecliff Community Trust and Citizens Advice Bureau."

Morehu Bartlett, from Laser Electrical, said the blankets were first checked over visually to see if there were any defects or cracks in the case or the wire itself.

"Then we put it through our machine, which tests the insulation so that the wires inside aren't touching, which could cause a short circuit," Bartlett said.