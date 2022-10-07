Josh Thomson will MC the Whanganui Regional Business Awards. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui regional business awards will this year celebrate surviving through hard times and focus on entities that have shown resilience.

The biennial awards will also take a comedic tone with the announcement of Josh Thomson as the event's host.

The filmmaker and comedian is known for his appearances on TV shows 7 Days and The Project as well as acting roles in various films.

The awards are on Saturday, November 5, at the War Memorial Centre.

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner said it had been a long time - four years - since the last iteration of these awards because of Covid-19 disruptions.

"[They're] a celebration of us. All about recognising what we've been through,

celebrating our survival," she said.

The economic climate was still difficult for businesses, Garner said.

"This a chance to get glammed up, mingle with award winners, connect with other businesses, meet new friends and catch up with old ones."

She said it was exciting to be able to bring a comedian of Thomson's calibre to Whanganui to host the awards.

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner and UCOL | Te Pukenga student Jordan Erickson in front of the sign promoting the awards. Photo / Supplied

"Josh is a genuinely hilarious character and I think given the trials and tribulations so many local businesses have experienced over the past two years, it's important to have a touch of levity and humour as we reflect on those challenges and celebrate local successes."

The judges are currently reviewing who the award winners will be and finalists will be revealed on October 28.

The awards will include food and drink as well as a professional photographer in attendance to document the night.